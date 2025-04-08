JEFFERIES Upgrades STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0L9Y)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0L9Y) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L9Y is 0.13%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.76% to 99,150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 7,849K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,196K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 12.11% over the last quarter.

SMH - VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF holds 7,458K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,353K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 4,475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares , representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 0.24% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 4,423K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,980K shares , representing an increase of 10.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,093K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing an increase of 29.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L9Y by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.