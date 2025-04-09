Jefferies Upgrades Starbucks (SBUX)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Starbucks (NasdaqGS:SBUX) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.18% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is $109.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.18% from its latest reported closing price of $79.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is 44,757MM, an increase of 23.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUX is 0.34%, an increase of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 1,051,792K shares. The put/call ratio of SBUX is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 54,924K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,750K shares , representing an increase of 16.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 10.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,528K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,907K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,683K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,679K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,826K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,278K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 22,998K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,008K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Starbucks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.