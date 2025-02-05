Jefferies Upgrades SS&C Technologies Holdings (LSE:0L1G)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for SS&C Technologies Holdings (LSE:0L1G) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.62% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings is 86.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70.76 GBX to a high of 96.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.62% from its latest reported closing price of 81.49 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SS&C Technologies Holdings is 6,120MM, an increase of 6.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,148 funds or institutions reporting positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 8.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L1G is 0.40%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 244,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 16,059K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,242K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L1G by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,664K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,209K shares , representing a decrease of 12.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L1G by 4.47% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 9,430K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,837K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L1G by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 7,597K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,799K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L1G by 9.10% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 6,669K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,865K shares , representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L1G by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.