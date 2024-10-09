Jefferies Upgrades Southwest Airlines (WBAG:LUV)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Southwest Airlines (WBAG:LUV) from Underperform to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUV is 0.17%, an increase of 25.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.16% to 651,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 57,919K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,422K shares , representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 49,909K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,253K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,012K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,464K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 14.24% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,401K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 21,609K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,109K shares , representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.