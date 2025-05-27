Jefferies Upgrades Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.17% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southwest Airlines is $28.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.17% from its latest reported closing price of $30.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Airlines is 30,106MM, an increase of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUV is 0.20%, an increase of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 660,018K shares. The put/call ratio of LUV is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 53,978K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,666K shares , representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 49,688K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 34,384K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,979K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 81.59% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,166K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,401K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,853K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,664K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 53.53% over the last quarter.

Southwest Airlines Background Information



In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico. Southwest began service to Palm Springs, Calif. and Miami on Nov. 15, and will begin service to two new seasonal destinations in Colorado, Steamboat Springs and Montrose (Telluride and Crested Butte) on Dec. 19, 2020. On Feb. 14, 2021, Southwest will begin service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton. Service from Savanah, Georgia and Colorado Springs will begin on March 11, 2021, and operations from Houston (George Bush Intercontinental) and Jackson, Miss. are anticipated to begin in the first half of 2021. The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise. Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply. Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

