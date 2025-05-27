Jefferies Upgrades Southwest Airlines (BIT:1LUV)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Southwest Airlines (BIT:1LUV) from Underperform to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LUV is 0.20%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.06% to 659,972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 53,978K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,666K shares , representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LUV by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 49,688K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LUV by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 34,384K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,979K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LUV by 81.59% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,166K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,401K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LUV by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,853K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,664K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LUV by 53.53% over the last quarter.

