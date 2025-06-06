Jefferies Upgrades Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJC)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Southern Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SOJC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.64% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $22.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.13 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 4.64% from its latest reported closing price of $21.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 28,926MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJC is 0.30%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 4,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,553K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares , representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 6.84% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 730K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 2.03% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 618K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 3.61% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 553K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 1.45% over the last quarter.

