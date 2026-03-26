Jefferies Upgrades Somnigroup International (SGI)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.55% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Somnigroup International is $104.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.55% from its latest reported closing price of $73.77 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Somnigroup International is 8,135MM, an increase of 8.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Somnigroup International. This is an decrease of 267 owner(s) or 29.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGI is 0.54%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.54% to 206,396K shares. The put/call ratio of SGI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 10,429K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,712K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGI by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 9,326K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGI by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Linonia Partnership holds 8,778K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,775K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGI by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 5,804K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%.

Browning West holds 5,747K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,098K shares , representing a decrease of 58.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGI by 34.50% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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