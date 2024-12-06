Jefferies Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.36% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $156.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.36% from its latest reported closing price of $144.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 4,241MM, a decrease of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 780 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.26%, an increase of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 56,885K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,687K shares representing 12.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,816K shares , representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,407K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,442K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 21.64% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,220K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,141K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 29.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,885K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 56.79% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,580K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 25.39% over the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

