Jefferies Upgrades Rollins (BIT:1ROL)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Rollins (BIT:1ROL) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rollins. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ROL is 0.22%, an increase of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 288,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 10,244K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,205K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ROL by 15.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,189K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,133K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ROL by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,947K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,558K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ROL by 34.60% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 8,392K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,668K shares , representing a decrease of 27.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ROL by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,799K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,601K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ROL by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.