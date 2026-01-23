Jefferies Upgrades RLI (RLI)

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for RLI (NYSE:RLI) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.36% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for RLI is $66.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.36% from its latest reported closing price of $56.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RLI is 1,405MM, a decrease of 25.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLI. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLI is 0.20%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 90,216K shares. The put/call ratio of RLI is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,666K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,755K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 32.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,803K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 17.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,720K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,719K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 2,395K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,134K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 17.42% over the last quarter.

