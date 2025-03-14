Jefferies Upgrades Revolve Group (RVLV)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.37% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Revolve Group is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.37% from its latest reported closing price of $22.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Revolve Group is 1,480MM, an increase of 30.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolve Group. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 8.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVLV is 0.16%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 57,346K shares. The put/call ratio of RVLV is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,950K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,406K shares , representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 14.99% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,483K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,120K shares , representing a decrease of 47.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 8.98% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,007K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares , representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 36.05% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,858K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 26.51% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,824K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 48.12% over the last quarter.

Revolve Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands. We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands.

