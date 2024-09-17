Jefferies Upgrades Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Relmada Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:RLMD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 240.84% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Relmada Therapeutics is $10.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 240.84% from its latest reported closing price of $3.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Relmada Therapeutics is 4MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relmada Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 10.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLMD is 0.06%, an increase of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 14,219K shares. The put/call ratio of RLMD is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 1,235K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 33.06% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 1,200K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,193K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 42.40% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,013K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 37.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 83.17% over the last quarter.

Parsons Capital Management holds 976K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 35.63% over the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Its experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults.

