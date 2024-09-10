Jefferies Upgrades Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Relay Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RLAY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.59% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $21.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.71 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 121.59% from its latest reported closing price of $9.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is 22MM, a decrease of 38.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.09%, an increase of 13.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 136,284K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 20.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 8,449K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,424K shares , representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 6,377K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,927K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,039K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,880K shares , representing a decrease of 36.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 43.83% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,963K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares , representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 87.26% over the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

