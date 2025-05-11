Jefferies Upgrades QuidelOrtho (BMV:QDEL1)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for QuidelOrtho (BMV:QDEL1) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuidelOrtho. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QDEL1 is 0.01%, an increase of 48.19%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,398K shares , representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QDEL1 by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,550K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200K shares , representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QDEL1 by 1.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,253K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares , representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QDEL1 by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,447K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing an increase of 41.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QDEL1 by 60.60% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,265K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QDEL1 by 0.79% over the last quarter.

