Jefferies Upgrades Quanta Services (PWR)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.88% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is $424.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $258.86 to a high of $514.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.88% from its latest reported closing price of $389.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is 20,625MM, a decrease of 20.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 136 owner(s) or 6.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWR is 0.45%, an increase of 14.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 163,868K shares. The put/call ratio of PWR is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,407K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,324K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 34.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,822K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,733K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 34.98% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 4,997K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,298K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 11.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,765K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 35.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,207K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,102K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 35.54% over the last quarter.

