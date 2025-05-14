Jefferies Upgrades PVH (PVH)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for PVH (NYSE:PVH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.31% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for PVH is $94.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.31% from its latest reported closing price of $80.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is 9,587MM, an increase of 10.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.24, a decrease of 11.03% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVH is 0.19%, an increase of 1.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 70,060K shares. The put/call ratio of PVH is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,162K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,354K shares , representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 28.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,809K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 4.37% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,731K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares , representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 21.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,728K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 0.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,422K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 4.14% over the last quarter.

PVH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

