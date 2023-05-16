Jefferies Upgrades PlayAGS (AGS)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PlayAGS is 11.35. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 84.81% from its latest reported closing price of 6.14.

The projected annual revenue for PlayAGS is 323MM, an increase of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in PlayAGS. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGS is 0.18%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 34,868K shares. The put/call ratio of AGS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,137K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 32.45% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 2,500K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing a decrease of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 27.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,792K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares, representing an increase of 28.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 104.51% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 1,443K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 45.12% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,435K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGS by 70.24% over the last quarter.

PlayAGS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Itsroots is firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but its customer-centric culture and growth have helped AGS branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, the company offers an unmatched value proposition for its casino partners.

