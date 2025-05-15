Jefferies Upgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt () (PBR)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:PBR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.47% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt () is $16.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.58 to a high of $18.64. The average price target represents an increase of 35.47% from its latest reported closing price of $12.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt () is 546,249MM, an increase of 10.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR is 0.41%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 894,448K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 256,099K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237,236K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 21.88% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 68,240K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 54,392K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 51,749K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,426K shares , representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 55.26% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 29,800K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,620K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 77.18% over the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The companys name translates to Brazilian Petroleum Corporation — Petrobras.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.