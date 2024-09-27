Jefferies Upgrades Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pediatrix Medical Group is $9.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $11.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pediatrix Medical Group is 2,187MM, an increase of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pediatrix Medical Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MD is 0.08%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 107,608K shares. The put/call ratio of MD is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 8,150K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 88.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD by 498.99% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,705K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,084K shares , representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 29.30% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 5,530K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares , representing an increase of 31.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD by 13.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,353K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,616K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 25.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,582K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 27.57% over the last quarter.

Pediatrix Medical Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

