Jefferies Upgrades Paylocity Holding (PCTY)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Paylocity Holding (NasdaqGS:PCTY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.07% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Paylocity Holding is $185.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.07% from its latest reported closing price of $171.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paylocity Holding is 1,675MM, an increase of 19.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paylocity Holding. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCTY is 0.21%, an increase of 20.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 49,132K shares. The put/call ratio of PCTY is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,882K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,834K shares , representing a decrease of 50.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 50.13% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,017K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,839K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 17.18% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,743K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares , representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,575K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 15.70% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,783K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Paylocity Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement.

