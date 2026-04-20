Jefferies Upgrades Oscar Health (OSCR)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) from Underperform to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.34% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Oscar Health is $16.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1.34% from its latest reported closing price of $15.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Oscar Health is 5,847MM, a decrease of 50.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health. This is an decrease of 243 owner(s) or 41.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.19%, an increase of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.39% to 162,046K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrive Capital Management holds 6,344K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,298K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,298K shares , representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 10.87% over the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 6,186K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 84.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 426.32% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,087K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares , representing an increase of 73.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 182.80% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 5,782K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 69.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 146.24% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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