Jefferies Upgrades ONE Gas (BMV:OGS)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for ONE Gas (BMV:OGS) from Hold to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,005K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,347K shares , representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,365K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 86.80% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,125K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 3.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,835K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,770K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.