Jefferies Upgrades Nutrien (NTR)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.46% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nutrien is $54.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.99 to a high of $65.17. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.46% from its latest reported closing price of $83.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nutrien is 35,141MM, an increase of 35.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutrien. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTR is 0.43%, an increase of 21.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 358,794K shares. The put/call ratio of NTR is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 30,992K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,754K shares , representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 88.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,339K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares , representing an increase of 81.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 15,780K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,791K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 13,670K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,221K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,307K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,237K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTR by 1.82% over the last quarter.

