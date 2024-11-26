Jefferies Upgrades NRG Energy (NRG)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.03% Upside

As of November 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is $102.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.03% from its latest reported closing price of $91.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is 25,316MM, a decrease of 9.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,552 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 148 owner(s) or 10.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRG is 0.28%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 240,172K shares. The put/call ratio of NRG is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 19,698K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 14,573K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,934K shares , representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 77.86% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 9,668K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,359K shares , representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,591K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,126K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,888K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,926K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 90.87% over the last quarter.

NRG Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NRG is bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything it does. It generates electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through its diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future.

