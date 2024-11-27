Jefferies Upgrades NRG Energy (LSE:0K4C)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for NRG Energy (LSE:0K4C) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.51% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is 101.98 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 74.05 GBX to a high of 145.65 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from its latest reported closing price of 93.12 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is 28,749MM, an increase of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,561 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K4C is 0.17%, an increase of 40.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 240,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 19,698K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 14,573K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,934K shares , representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4C by 77.86% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 9,668K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,359K shares , representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4C by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,541K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,591K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K4C by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,888K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,926K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4C by 90.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.