JEFFERIES Upgrades NKT A (NRKBF)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for NKT A (OTCPK:NRKBF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.23% Upside

As of August 27, 2024, the average one-year price target for NKT A is $93.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.84 to a high of $107.79. The average price target represents an increase of 33.23% from its latest reported closing price of $70.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NKT A is 2,879MM, a decrease of 20.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in NKT A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRKBF is 0.22%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 5,675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 780K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRKBF by 2.42% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 516K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 14.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRKBF by 15.94% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 501K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 484K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRKBF by 7.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 355K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRKBF by 5.06% over the last quarter.

