Jefferies Upgrades NIKE (SNSE:NKE)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for NIKE (SNSE:NKE) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIKE. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.34%, an increase of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 1,092,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,088K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 36,341K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,442K shares , representing an increase of 24.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 83.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,468K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,092K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,377K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,029K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 56.24% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,546K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,257K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 7.56% over the last quarter.

