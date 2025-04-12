Jefferies Upgrades Nektar Therapeutics (BMV:NKTR)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Nektar Therapeutics (BMV:NKTR) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 6.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTR is 0.12%, an increase of 27.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 241,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samlyn Capital holds 9,667K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,200K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 24.99% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 7,810K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,110K shares , representing an increase of 47.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 7,201K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,655K shares , representing an increase of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 6,650K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,400K shares , representing a decrease of 41.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 46.53% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 6,650K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,400K shares , representing a decrease of 41.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 41.63% over the last quarter.

