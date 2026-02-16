Jefferies Upgrades Mitek Systems (MITK)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Mitek Systems (NasdaqCM:MITK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.66% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mitek Systems is $14.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.66% from its latest reported closing price of $13.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mitek Systems is 212MM, an increase of 13.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitek Systems. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITK is 0.06%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 41,134K shares. The put/call ratio of MITK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 2,810K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,921K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 44.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,909K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 89.22% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,822K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,382K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,295K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares , representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 25.45% over the last quarter.

