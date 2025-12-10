Jefferies Upgrades Middleby (MIDD)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Middleby (NasdaqGS:MIDD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.57% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Middleby is $156.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.57% from its latest reported closing price of $129.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Middleby is 4,232MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middleby. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIDD is 0.23%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.25% to 63,459K shares. The put/call ratio of MIDD is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 4,196K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares , representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,869K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares , representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Garden Investment Management holds 3,277K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,194K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 87.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,070K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,772K shares , representing a decrease of 33.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 93.33% over the last quarter.

