Jefferies Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.50% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is $168.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.50% from its latest reported closing price of $166.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 2,401MM, an increase of 9.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAA is 0.34%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.49% to 133,265K shares. The put/call ratio of MAA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,637K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,549K shares , representing an increase of 31.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,347K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,602K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,675K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 3.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,645K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,345K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares , representing an increase of 21.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.