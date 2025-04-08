JEFFERIES Upgrades Melexis (LSE:0FA0)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Melexis (LSE:0FA0) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.97% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Melexis is 66.96 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55.87 GBX to a high of 80.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 44.97% from its latest reported closing price of 46.19 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Melexis is 1,113MM, an increase of 19.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melexis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0FA0 is 0.05%, an increase of 27.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 421.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FA0 by 61.11% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 461.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FA0 by 55.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

