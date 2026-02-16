Jefferies Upgrades Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Medpace Holdings (NasdaqGS:MEDP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.24% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings is $557.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $341.82 to a high of $693.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.24% from its latest reported closing price of $428.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medpace Holdings is 2,276MM, a decrease of 10.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDP is 0.26%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.71% to 27,148K shares. The put/call ratio of MEDP is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,025K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 39.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 43.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 768K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 8.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 667K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 41.51% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 648K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares , representing a decrease of 42.83%.

