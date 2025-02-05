Jefferies Upgrades Mattel (MAT)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Mattel (NasdaqGS:MAT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.53% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mattel is $24.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.53% from its latest reported closing price of $18.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mattel is 6,339MM, an increase of 18.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mattel. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAT is 0.19%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 431,014K shares. The put/call ratio of MAT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 40,191K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,553K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,891K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,528K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 17.01% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,161K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,311K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,388K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,238K shares , representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 15.76% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,224K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,482K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Mattel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. Mattel creates innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. Mattel engages consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that Mattel owns or licenses in partnership with global entertainment companies. Its offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. Mattel operates in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

