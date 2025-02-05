Jefferies Upgrades Mattel (LSE:0JZH)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Mattel (LSE:0JZH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.74% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mattel is 24.29 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 20.04 GBX to a high of 29.16 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.74% from its latest reported closing price of 18.87 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mattel is 5,903MM, an increase of 10.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mattel. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JZH is 0.19%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 431,014K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 40,191K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,553K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZH by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,891K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,528K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZH by 17.01% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,161K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,311K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZH by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,388K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,238K shares , representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZH by 15.76% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,224K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,482K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZH by 0.04% over the last quarter.

