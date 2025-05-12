Jefferies Upgrades Marriott International (LSE:0JYW)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Marriott International (LSE:0JYW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marriott International is 278.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 206.21 GBX to a high of 345.10 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.59% from its latest reported closing price of 256.53 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International is 26,215MM, an increase of 292.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JYW is 0.29%, an increase of 121.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 189,795K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,461K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares , representing an increase of 50.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 81.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,972K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,150K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 7.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,243K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,121K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,637K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,467K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,027K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,966K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JYW by 8.78% over the last quarter.

