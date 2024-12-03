Jefferies Upgrades Kroger (WBAG:KR)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Kroger (WBAG:KR) from Hold to Buy.

There are 2,048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kroger. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KR is 0.26%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 648,431K shares.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 50,000K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 22,605K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,080K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 18.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,583K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,550K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KR by 7.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,392K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,180K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KR by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,020K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,893K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KR by 44.14% over the last quarter.

