Jefferies Upgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NasdaqGS:KTOS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.45% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is $121.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 80.45% from its latest reported closing price of $67.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 1,203MM, a decrease of 10.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. This is an decrease of 314 owner(s) or 31.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTOS is 0.18%, an increase of 57.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.08% to 152,749K shares. The put/call ratio of KTOS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 4,446K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 55.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,998K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 87.79% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,454K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,868K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 26.19% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,852K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.