Jefferies Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.47% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kite Realty Group Trust is 26.01. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.47% from its latest reported closing price of 20.09.

The projected annual revenue for Kite Realty Group Trust is 844MM, an increase of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2024 received the payment on April 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $20.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.91%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 16.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.76 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kite Realty Group Trust. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRG is -1.22%, a decrease of 430.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.47% to 239,972K shares. The put/call ratio of KRG is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 10,132K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,922K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 24.41% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,859K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,040K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,821K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,558K shares, representing a decrease of 60.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 42.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,884K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,854K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 4.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,660K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,853K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRG by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States.

