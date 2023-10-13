Jefferies Upgrades Kilroy Realty (KRC)

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.55% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kilroy Realty is 42.08. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 39.55% from its latest reported closing price of 30.15.

The projected annual revenue for Kilroy Realty is 1,131MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

Kilroy Realty Declares $0.54 Dividend

On September 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share ($2.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $30.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 7.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kilroy Realty. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRC is 0.22%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 120,280K shares. The put/call ratio of KRC is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 5,478K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 51.86% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 5,416K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,782K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,703K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing an increase of 34.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 38.11% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,688K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,890K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,906K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRC by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The Company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

