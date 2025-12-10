Jefferies Upgrades JBT Marel (JBTM)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.61% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for JBT Marel is $153.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.61% from its latest reported closing price of $137.81 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBT Marel. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBTM is 0.32%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 62,383K shares. The put/call ratio of JBTM is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,755K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,796K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 58.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,678K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 5.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,294K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 3.08% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,272K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBTM by 4.73% over the last quarter.

