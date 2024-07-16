Jefferies Upgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0JDI)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0JDI) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.81% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 58.61 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 29.79 GBX to a high of 87.56 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.81% from its latest reported closing price of 47.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 660MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JDI is 0.20%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 157,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,317K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,201K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 8,300K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,714K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 26.42% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 6,953K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,860K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,696K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,617K shares , representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 85.72% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,706K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,714K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 19.45% over the last quarter.

