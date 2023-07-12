Jefferies Upgrades Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART)

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) from Hold to Buy .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.64% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 49.41. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.64% from its latest reported closing price of 41.30.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 1,645MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.23%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.42% to 97,030K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,172K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,260K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 98,732.07% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,765K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,574K shares, representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 87.79% over the last quarter.
Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,824K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,296K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Alliancebernstein holds 2,934K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 16.45% over the last quarter.
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.
Additional reading:
- Exhibit 99.1 Integra LifeSciences Appoints Lea Daniels Knight, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Princeton, New Jersey, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:IART) today announced the a
- Integra LifeSciences Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Amendment No. 4 to Receivables Financing Agreement and Reaffirmation of Performance Guaranty, dated as of April 17, 2023, by and among, Integra Receivables LLC, Integra LifeSciences Sales LLC, as Servicer, PNC Bank, National Associations, as Administrative Agent, PNC Capital Markets LLC, as Structuring Agent, Committed Lender and Group Agent, and certain lenders and group agents that are parties thereto from time to time
- Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of March 24, 2023, among Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, the lenders party thereto, Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, Swing Line Lender and L/C Issuer, Citibank N.A., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Morgan Stanley MUFG Loan Partners, LLC, PNC Bank, N.A., Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Co-Syndication Agents, and The Bank of Nova Scotia, BMO Harris Bank N.A., BNP Paribas, Capital One, National Association, Citizens Bank, N.A., DNB Bank ASA, New York Branch, Santander Bank, N.A. and TD Bank, N.A., as Co-Documentation Agents.
- Ratification Agreement, dated as of March 24, 2023, between Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, the Subsidiary Guarantors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.