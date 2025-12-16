JEFFERIES Upgrades IDP Education (IDPUF)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for IDP Education (OTCPK:IDPUF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.17% Downside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for IDP Education is $4.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.33 to a high of $12.33. The average price target represents a decrease of 50.17% from its latest reported closing price of $8.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IDP Education is 1,192MM, an increase of 35.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDP Education. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDPUF is 0.00%, an increase of 87.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.15% to 33,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 15,170K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,951K shares , representing an increase of 54.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDPUF by 22.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,781K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,968K shares , representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDPUF by 64.66% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 3,394K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing an increase of 56.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDPUF by 65.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,290K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDPUF by 66.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,916K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDPUF by 56.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.