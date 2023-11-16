Jefferies Upgrades Holley Inc - (HLLY)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Holley Inc - (NYSE:HLLY) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.06% Upside

As of November 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Holley Inc - is 9.52. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 125.06% from its latest reported closing price of 4.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Holley Inc - is 741MM, an increase of 12.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holley Inc -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLLY is 0.40%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.01% to 66,279K shares. The put/call ratio of HLLY is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 14,224K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,341K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 14.90% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,610K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,000K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 42.25% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 4,500K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,012K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,616K shares, representing a decrease of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Holley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Holley Inc. is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.