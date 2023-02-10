Jefferies Upgrades Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

On February 9, 2023, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Hims & Hers Health from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.53% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health is $8.57. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.53% from its latest reported closing price of $9.07.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health is $729MM, an increase of 64.11%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.21.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redpoint Management holds 10,396K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XVI holds 10,202K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 10,202K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forerunner Ventures Management holds 9,757K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NewView HMS SPV Partners holds 9,663K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.68%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.17% to 121,133K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hims & Hers Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California.

