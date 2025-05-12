Jefferies Upgrades Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.31% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is $253.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $225.23 to a high of $327.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.31% from its latest reported closing price of $243.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is 11,686MM, an increase of 145.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLT is 0.44%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 294,851K shares. The put/call ratio of HLT is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,371K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,391K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 51.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,166K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,899K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 6.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,628K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,823K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,906K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,225K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,599K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room.

