JEFFERIES Upgrades Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAF)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, JEFFERIES upgraded their outlook for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCPK:HESAF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions is $2,854.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2,462.40 to a high of $3,413.22. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of $2,402.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions is 14,144MM, a decrease of 9.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 13.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HESAF is 0.77%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.27% to 4,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 493K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESAF by 15.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 307K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESAF by 6.27% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 283K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 231K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESAF by 14.53% over the last quarter.

