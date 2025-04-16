Jefferies Upgrades Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Grocery Outlet Holding (NasdaqGS:GO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.60% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is $14.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.60% from its latest reported closing price of $13.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is 4,574MM, an increase of 4.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO is 0.20%, an increase of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 132,704K shares. The put/call ratio of GO is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,533K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,938K shares , representing a decrease of 21.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 23.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,321K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 5,991K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,200K shares , representing an increase of 13.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,796K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 19.27% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 3,950K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349K shares , representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

